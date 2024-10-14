Recognizing the devastating impact Hurricane Milton has wreaked upon area residents and business owners, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez announced his office will resume full operations starting Tuesday, October 15.

Henriquez’s primary goal with the rapid re-opening is to assist property owners in reporting damage to their homes and businesses as a result of Hurricane Milton, as well as Hurricane Helene, which also caused widespread destruction late last month.

“The devastation and distress caused by these terrible storms have affected so many people in our community,” Henriquez said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for property owners to report their damage so that we can determine any potential property tax relief options under existing state laws, and future evaluation adjustments for 2025.”

Henriquez has developed a comprehensive online reporting tool and Property Damage Hotline to streamline the process of reporting storm-related damage. Property owners can submit damage reports by visiting the HCPA’s Damage Assessment Form (https://dmz.hcpafl.org/storm/), emailing the office at StormDamage@hcpafl.org, or calling the HCPA’s Property Damage Hotline at 813-272-6332.

Henriquez will be available for media interviews on Wednesday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to discuss the property damage reporting process and answer questions. Please use the media contact information listed above to schedule interviews.

About the HCPA

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser is an elected official charged with the duty and responsibility to appraise all property in the County. This includes real estate and tangible personal property (the equipment, machinery, and fixtures) of businesses. For more information, visit hcpafl.org.

