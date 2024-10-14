By the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce

Quick Links

Social Media Pages to Follow

Recovery

FDEM is opening public fuel depot locations to support residents in Milton impacted counties. Fuel is ONLY for cars & only 10 gallons per car.

Sites will remain open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day, with a limit of 10 gallons per car, and include:

  • Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563.
  • East Bay Raceway, 6311 Burts Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.
  • Wiregrass Mall, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.

Business Support

How You Can Help

  • Florida Disaster Fund: It’s the state of Florida’s official private fund to assist residents. Click here to offer cash donations.
  • American Red Cross: In addition to offering assistance, it takes cash gifts that will be used to help those impacted by the storm. You can give here.
  • Salvation Army: It accepts cash donations, along with clothing, furniture, and other items. Call 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825) to arrange a pick-up, or click here.
  • United Way Suncoast: It has set up a page with resources for receiving assistance, along with ways you can volunteer your time as well as donate. Details are here.
  • OneBlood: It says there’s an urgent need for blood following Helene. Click here for information on how to donate.
  • Feeding Tampa Bay: It has set up a page to offer food assistance for those impacted by Helene. You can donate here.
  • Metropolitan Ministries: It offers assistance, including food and shelter, for the Tampa Bay area’s homeless population. You can give financially here.
Previous articleHillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez Announces Resumption Of Office Operations And Property Damage Reporting Resources
Staff Report
Staff Report