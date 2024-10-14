By the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce

Recovery

FDEM is opening public fuel depot locations to support residents in Milton impacted counties. Fuel is ONLY for cars & only 10 gallons per car.

Sites will remain open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day, with a limit of 10 gallons per car, and include:

Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563.

1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563. East Bay Raceway, 6311 Burts Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.

6311 Burts Rd., Tampa, FL 33619. Wiregrass Mall, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.

Business Support

How You Can Help