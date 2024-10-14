By the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce
Quick Links
Social Media Pages to Follow
Recovery
- Federal Emergency Management Agency.
- Disaster & Recovery Tips & Resources/Insurance Information.
- To report fallen trees: (813) 274-3101.
- To report a power outage to TECO: (813) 588-1010.
- To report price gouging in Florida: (866) 966-7226.
- Wastewater Emergency Repair: (813) 247-3451.
- Disasterassistance.gov.
- Feeding Tampa Bay.
- Fuel Distribution Sites.
FDEM is opening public fuel depot locations to support residents in Milton impacted counties. Fuel is ONLY for cars & only 10 gallons per car.
Sites will remain open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day, with a limit of 10 gallons per car, and include:
- Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563.
- East Bay Raceway, 6311 Burts Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.
- Wiregrass Mall, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.
Business Support
- Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
- Small Business Administration.
- Florida Commerce Small Business Damage Assessment Survey.
- Florida Small Business Development Center.
- Disaster Assistance & Emergency Relief for Businesses and Individuals – Resources to help taxpayers and businesses recover from the impact of a disaster.
- IRS/Small Businesses: Disaster Assistance & Emergency Relief.
- IRS: Tax Relief in Disaster Situations – Find information on the most recent tax relief provisions for taxpayers affected by disaster situations.
How You Can Help
- Florida Disaster Fund: It’s the state of Florida’s official private fund to assist residents. Click here to offer cash donations.
- American Red Cross: In addition to offering assistance, it takes cash gifts that will be used to help those impacted by the storm. You can give here.
- Salvation Army: It accepts cash donations, along with clothing, furniture, and other items. Call 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825) to arrange a pick-up, or click here.
- United Way Suncoast: It has set up a page with resources for receiving assistance, along with ways you can volunteer your time as well as donate. Details are here.
- OneBlood: It says there’s an urgent need for blood following Helene. Click here for information on how to donate.
- Feeding Tampa Bay: It has set up a page to offer food assistance for those impacted by Helene. You can donate here.
- Metropolitan Ministries: It offers assistance, including food and shelter, for the Tampa Bay area’s homeless population. You can give financially here.