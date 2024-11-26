Local Residents Arrange Toy Drive For Hurricane Hit Areas

A group of local residents is on a mission to fill a semitruck with toys for children in the Asheville and Burnsville areas of North Carolina, which were seriously affected by Hurricane Helene. If you are able to support them, please consider ordering nonplush toys for children, including teenagers, and having them shipped directly to c/o Kim Souza, 4903 Jenni Lin Court, Valrico, FL 33596. Alternatively, contact Souza at 813-300-5241 to arrange a pickup.

“We deeply appreciate any support you can give. Thank you so much for helping us bring smiles to these kids during a difficult time,” said Souza.

Donations are being accepted through Wednesday, November 27.

American Pickers Coming To Florida

The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the HISTORY channel’s hit television series, American Pickers, throughout our area in December.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

The American Pickers are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell and is ready to sell, they would love to hear from you. Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. For the American Pickers Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/americanpickers/.

Hillsborough County 4-H Skate Night

The Hillsborough County 4-H Association is having a Family Skating Night on Wednesday, December 4. The event will take place at Astro Skate, located at 750 W. Robertson St. in Brandon, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the event is $10, which includes admission, skate hire and pizza. The proceeds raised through the event will support Hillsborough County 4-H youth.

Community Input Sought To Name New Technical College

Hillsborough County Public Schools invites the community to participate in naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in fall 2025. The technical college, located at 1690 E. Park Rd., will offer career-focused programs, such as industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These courses are designed to be completed in approximately one year, allowing students to swiftly enter high-demand, well-paying jobs.

To propose a name for the new technical college, community members can submit their suggestions through an online survey at https://bit.ly/plantcitytechnical.

Free Tickets From The Florida Orchestra

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative has partnered with The Florida Orchestra to offer free vouchers for library customers to see a select concert at a variety of venues for The Florida Orchestra’s 2024-25 season. The ticket vouchers are limited to two per person and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit https://hcplc.org/locations.

Elf Yoga At Kerby’s Nursery

Kerby’s Nursery will be celebrating the festive season with an elf-themed yoga session in the garden on Saturday, December 7, starting at 9:30 a.m. Put on your elfiest accessories or a whole outfit and enjoy an hour of self-care led by Keystone Yoga. You’ll also receive a complimentary plant and a coupon to Kerby’s Nursery following the class.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/. Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.