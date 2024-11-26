Tampa Bay Rodeo announces the Bull Bash & Country Music Festival, taking place January 17 and 18, 2025, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Chart-topping singer-songwriter Chris Janson will perform on January 17, and platinum-selling artist Clay Walker will perform on January 18 during the extended 90-minute Bull Bash intermissions.

The best bull riders in the region will compete for the title and cash prizes in this multiround competition. After the music festival at intermission, the Bull Bash will resume with the final rounds to crown the winner. Tickets are now on sale at https://tamparodeo.com/.

Known for finding the connection between country’s timeless themes and for the music-of-the-moment timeliness in his music, Walker’s storied career has been dotted with smash singles, platinum albums and countless honors and acclaim. Diagnosed in 1996 with multiple sclerosis, Walker is a passionate advocate and fundraiser for others with the disease through the Clay Walker Foundation’s Band Against MS Gala.

Chris Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multiplatinum songwriter and artist, is part of country music’s new breed. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours and unexpected sit-ins. Janson’s Big Machine Label Group debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the country music charts, marking five career No. 1 hits.

The gates open at 5 p.m., the Bull Bash begins at 8 p.m. and the headliners take the stage from 9-10:15 p.m. each night. The event concludes at 11 p.m. Fans can arrive early to enjoy delicious food, cold beers and testing their skills on the mechanical bull before the Bull Bash begins. Local favorite Crossfire Creek Band will be performing both nights beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Advance tickets are $50 through January 1, 2025, and $60 starting January 2, 2025, throughout the event. All seats are general admission. General parking is free; premium parking is $30 per night. For more information and tickets, visit https://tamparodeo.com/.

Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.