Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated sixth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor is returning to Centennial Park in Ybor City on Sunday, December 15, from 12 Noon-6 p.m.

This enchanting celebration promises to bring the magic of the holiday season to the heart of our community.

The beloved holiday festival is free to attend and will feature live music, dance performances, delicious food and unique vendors and, of course, Santa’s Village, where kids can meet the jolly man himself.

Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor is the ultimate family-friendly celebration of the season in historic Ybor City.

“Our aim with the Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor is to create an unforgettable experience that brings our community together in the spirit of the season,” said Linda Archie, Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor event coordinator. “We’re excited to provide a day filled with festive entertainment and unique shopping opportunities that highlight the essence of the holidays.”

The festive music lineup includes three live bands who offer a diverse mix of sound. Jah Movement — reggaeton rhythms: High-energy beats to keep the holiday spirit alive. Ambito — Latino grooves: Dance along to favorites like salsa, bachata, and merengue. Geri Blount — classic country: Relax with the warm and familiar sounds of classic country.

Adding to the excitement are captivating live dance performances to bring joy and holiday cheer to the park.

Bring the kids to Santa’s Village for free photos with Santa, arts and crafts and a video gaming truck to entertain the young attendees throughout the day.

Experience the best holiday shopping ever. With over 100 unique holiday vendors, you’ll find everything from handcrafted gifts and seasonal decor to unique clothing and accessories. Support local artisans and discover the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Of course, a festival is only complete with delicious treats. A variety of food trucks will serve delights, including Latin food, seafood, barbecue, Mexican cuisine and other local favorites.

Bring the family for a day filled with music, shopping, family activities and holiday cheer. Free seating in the park is available, and admission is completely free. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, visit www.jinglebellbazaar.com or contact Linda at 888-991-2502.