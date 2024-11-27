Celebrate the holidays and experience ZooTampa at Lowry Park in a whole new light at Tampa’s favorite family tradition, Christmas in the Wild. This one-of-a-kind experience begins on Friday, November 29, and continues twinkling for 16 select nights through Monday, December 23.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest and brightest Christmas in the Wild yet, offering an unforgettable endless holiday experience for families and friends alike with more dazzling larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures, more light shows and a new realm.

Guests can also enjoy festive activities, dazzling entertainment, special Wildlife Connections and Signature Encounters, delectable seasonal food, festive treats and drinks and of course the big man himself — Santa Claus.

New this year at Christmas in the Wild:

The Realm of the Nutcracker: The holiday classic story comes to life during a modern dance party featuring Clara, the Nutcracker, the Rat King and the Sugar Plum Fairies.

Mrs. Claus Storytime: Create unforgettable memories as Mrs. Claus reads Christmas stories and sings Christmas carols.

The Forest of Fantasy: Four dazzling light shows transform the zoo with twinkling lights and festive music. Shows are every 15 minutes and feature snow and special appearances by the Snow Queen and her dancing snow fairies.

More larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures: A wildlife journey in lights will be placed throughout the Zoo for beautiful photo opportunities for guests of all ages. New additions include a manatee and her calf, a flamingo family, penguins and much more.

Some of the returning favorites include Rockin’ Wreath, Snowasis, Gingerbread Jubilee, Ice Cavern, Ticky Tacky Christmas, North Pole Lane and so much more.

On all event nights, guests will be able to make their evening even more magical by upgrading their experience with a Holiday African Penguin Encounter or a Holiday Indian Rhino Encounter, featuring the opportunity to get up close to amazing animals.

The Christmas in the Wild event nights are November 29 (members-only night); Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1; Friday and Saturday, December 6-7; Thursday through Sunday, December 12-15; and Tuesday through Monday, December 17-23. Christmas in the Wild is free for members and Pay for a Day ticket holders. General admission tickets after 4 p.m. are $29.95 and can be purchased online at https://zootampa.org/.

Guests looking for a unique way to give back this holiday season can stop by the animal Giving Tree. Funds raised will support animal enrichment that provides physically and mentally stimulating toys, activities and environments, which helps enhance their well-being. Additionally, the Giving Tree helps support ongoing veterinary care and daily nutrition needs for all of ZooTampa’s animals, including sick, injured and orphaned manatees.

For more information on the event, visit https://zootampa.org/.