Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the rights of the afflicted and the destitute. Psalm 82:3. This Bible verse has been the mantra of Pat Simmons, founder and director of the local nonprofit Bikes For Christ.

“In 2015, I took a mission trip with my church to Nicaragua,” Simmons said. “I experienced what real poverty was Like. When I returned, I was on fire to do something, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do. So, I started getting involved with ministries that worked directly with those in need. First Amazing Love Ministries, and then Kay’s Ministry. Finally, about six months into this, a light finally goes off above my head, or should I say God instilled in me, that I should start a ministry that helped people with transportation. I had wanted to find something that combined my love of cycling with something that had purpose and now I had found it.”

Bikes For Christ was started in 2016 with a commitment to help those in need while also sharing the love of God.

“Our organization has quickly grown to encompass providing transportation across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties with a mission to one day be nationwide,” Simmons said. “By showing God’s love through providing bicycles for those in need, we hope to lead them to a life in His eternal kingdom.”

With the recent hurricanes that hit the Tampa Bay area, the need for help and transportation has increased. Simmons is looking to the Brandon community for volunteers.

“We are in great need of volunteers to help us with repairing bikes so we can fulfill all the requests our ministry gets for bikes,” Simmons said. “I’m also looking for a volunteer who could be my assistant so I can stay on top of everything that is required of me to run our ministry.”

Bikes For Christ was lucky with Hurricane Milton because the property that houses Bikes For Christ received minimal damage.

“Only one of our canopies was damaged,” Simmons said. “During the hurricane, I was contacted by Belleair Towers in Clearwater because they wanted to do a fundraiser for us. I’m thrilled to say we have partnered with Belleair Towers to host Bicycles and Holiday Bells on December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at their location in Clearwater.”

Simmons appreciates any help the community can provide to help Bikes For Christ to thrive.

“If you can’t volunteer, monetary donations can always help our mission,” Simmons said. “We welcome any help from our community.”

If you would like to learn more about Bikes For Christ, you can visit its website at www.bikes4christ.com or contact Simmons at 813-533-9177.