The Florida Strawberry Festival® released today its lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2025 event.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, February 27, 2025

10:30 a.m. — JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA.

3:30 p.m. — TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS.

7:30 p.m. — NATE SMITH.

Friday, February 28, 2025

3:30 p.m. — ROOTS & BOOTS with SAMMY KERSHAW, AARON TIPPIN and COLLIN RAYE.

7:30 p.m. — To Be Announced.

Saturday, March 1, 2025

3:30 p.m. — HOME FREE.

7:30 p.m. — LAUREN DAIGLE.

Sunday, March 2, 2025

7:30 p.m. — BAILEY ZIMMERMAN.

Monday, March 3, 2025

3:30 p.m. — CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS, THE DRIFTERS, THE PLATTERS.

7:30 p.m. — To Be Announced.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

3:30 p.m. — SARA EVANS

7:30 p.m. — To Be Announced

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

3:30 p.m. — THE BELLAMY BROTHERS.

7:30 p.m. — LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

Thursday, March 6, 2025

10:30 a.m. — JIMMY FORTUNE.

3:30 p.m. — THE OAK RIDGE BOYS.

7:30 p.m. — To Be Announced.

Friday, March 7, 2025

3:30 p.m. — THE BEACH BOYS.

7:30 p.m. — JON PARDI.

Satday, March 8, 2025

3:30 p.m. — SAWYER BROWN.

7:30 p.m. — NELLY.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

7:30 p.m. — To Be Announced.

Advance tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, December 12, at 8 a.m. at the Amscot Main Ticket Office, located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City, and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, on the festival’s app or by phone at 813-754-1996.

“As we unveil our headline entertainment for BerryFest25, I am beyond excited to say this year’s theme perfectly captures the energy and anticipation surrounding our incredible lineup,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “We’re thrilled to welcome chart-topping stars like Lauren Daigle, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, Bailey Zimmerman and many more, who will bring their talent and excitement to our stage. With such amazing performances in store, this year’s festival is sure to be one for the books. We’ve worked hard to create an event that celebrates not just our community’s love for strawberries, but also our shared passion for music, fun, and tradition. Get ready — ‘The Stage Is Set!’ — and we can’t wait to see you there!”

About the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The 90th annual Florida Strawberry Festival, where ‘The Stage Is Set!’, will take place from February 27 through March 9, 2025, in Plant City. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and X (#berryfest25).