Community Input Sought To Name New Technical College

Hillsborough County Public Schools invites the community to participate in naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in fall 2025. The technical college, located at 1690 E. Park Rd., will offer career-focused programs, such as industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These courses are designed to be completed in approximately one year, allowing students to swiftly enter high-demand, well-paying jobs.

To propose a name for the new technical college, community members can submit their suggestions through an online survey at https://bit.ly/plantcitytechnical.

GFWC Brandon Service League Bunco Fundraiser

Eat, drink, be merry and roll dice! GFWC Brandon Service League, a 501(c)(3) that holds fundraisers to support local charities, is hosting its annual holiday bunco event.

Bunco is a fun, spirited, easy-to-learn dice game. There will be door prizes, prizes for bunco wins and losses, a 50/50 drawing and multiple opportunity baskets for which event participants can purchase tickets. There will be food and refreshments and, most of all, a fun evening to help us recover from the effects of Helene and Milton.

GFWC Brandon Service League is supporting a voluntary donation of nonperishable food items that attendees can bring, which will be given to the St. Anthony’s food pantry. Those donating will be enrolled for a special prize drawing.

The bunco will be at Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, on Friday, November 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The suggested donation for the bunco is $25. The food alone will be well worth the donation. Tickets can be purchased from members by emailing bradleep6@gmail.com. Online tickets are available at https://gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org/. Tickets are also available at the door.

The Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

The Democratic Women’s Club invites all like-minded individuals to its meeting on Thursday, November 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. Patty Cohn, Region 8 chair of Florida, will be the guest speaker. This meeting is in person at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library or join via Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 945 0496 5387, and the passcode is 0292295.

For more information, email sedwcinfo@gmail.com.

Charis Community Theater

Charis Community Theater would like to invite the community to its fall performance of Patrick Hamilton’s 1929 play, Rope. Alfred Hitchcock had liked the play so much that he turned it into a movie featuring Jimmy Stewart, which was released in 1948. Rope is based on a true story and is very suspenseful.

The four performances are on Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Plant City Entertainment, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For ticket information, visit www.chariscommunitytheater.com.

Let’s Talk Dementia And The Holidays

Join Positive Approach to Care dementia family coach CherylAnn Haley and other local care partners in Let’s Talk Dementia support group meetings to plan how to adapt holiday traditions, start new ones and create new memories with your loved ones with dementia. Two talks will take place on Tuesday, November 12, one from 10:30 a.m.-12 Noon at Hawthorne Inn and Estates, located at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, and the other from 5-6:30 p.m. at Savannah Court, located at 824 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

Arts And Crafts Sale At Osprey Heights

The residents of Osprey Heights are having an arts and crafts sale on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon in the Activity Room. Come and get a head start on your holiday shopping; items for sale will include watercolor paintings, diamond art projects, knitted and crocheted items and more. Osprey Heights is located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.