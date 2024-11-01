Seventeen-year-old Summer Davies, a Girl Scout since kindergarten, has taken on an ambitious project aimed at tackling Florida’s waste management challenges.

Davies is leading an inspiring initiative to address Florida’s growing organic waste problem through her Gold Award project, BroadCOMPOSTING Change. As part of this project, Davies is promoting the practice of composting to reduce waste in landfills and improve soil health, primarily targeting farmers and farmworkers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and California.

Davies’ initiative comes at a critical time, as Florida has struggled to manage its organic waste effectively in recent years. The state generated nearly 4 million tons of food waste in 2020 alone, failed to meet its recycling goal of 75 percent of municipal waste in 2020 and its landfills are among the top methane emitters in the U.S. Davies recognized the urgent need for a sustainable solution — and composting was the answer.

To spread her message, Davies partnered with Southeast AgNET and the Ag Information Network, two major agricultural media outlets. Through these partnerships, she has been able to advocate for composting on 101 radio stations across several southeastern states. Her broadcasts focus on educating farmers about the cost-saving benefits of composting. By composting, farmers can enrich their soil, reduce dependency on expensive fertilizers and improve crop yield, all while helping to combat the effects of climate change.

However, Davies’ efforts don’t stop at broadcasting to the agricultural community. She is also excited to engage the next generation in her mission. She has created a composting workbook specifically designed for Girl Scout Brownies and Juniors to educate them on the benefits of composting. The workbook is easy to follow and can be completed in a single troop meeting, encouraging Girl Scouts to use this resource to spread awareness about composting within their communities.

“I thought, not only should I help alleviate Florida’s organic waste but spread my message across other southeastern states as well,” said Davies. “Although my broadcast targets farmers and farmworkers, composting is for everyone.”

Davies feels a responsibility to lead this effort and views BroadCOMPOSTING Change as a way to give back to her community and make a lasting impact. She believes that everyone, regardless of whether they live on a farm or in the city, can play a role in reducing waste and improving the health of the planet.

By raising awareness and providing tools for action, Davies hopes her project will inspire others to see the value of composting. For her, it’s not just about alleviating the waste crisis in Florida; it’s about creating a bigger move toward sustainability.