You may not know that the University of Florida (UF) has an extensive number of publications that can provide answers to your questions regarding horticulture, agriculture, family and consumer sciences and 4-H. As an extension agent in environmental horticulture focusing on Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, that is the focus of this article.

I selected my four favorite publications to share with you and summarize the contents. They are “Central Florida Gardening Calendar,” “Landscaping in Florida Shade,” “Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide” and “Edible Landscaping Using the Nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles.”

“Central Florida Gardening Calendar” is a month-by-month guide that provides information on what to plant (annuals/bedding plants, bulbs, herbs, vegetables) and what to do (trees, shrubs, bulbs, lawns, flowering plants, pests fertilizer, irrigation). It also includes what to do every month, such as adjusting irrigation based on rainfall and restrictions; pruning off dead blossoms and seeds to encourage new flowers; monitoring plants for early signs of insects and disease; planting trees, shrubs and flowering annuals/perennials; and watering until established.

“Landscaping in Florida Shade” provides the preferences of many shade-tolerant plants, such as four or less hours of full sun, all-day dappled shade, high shade and shifting shade. Difficult shade areas include dense and dark areas with no sun, in the shade of buildings, places dominated by tree roots and very wet or dry locations. The plant list includes North, Central and South Florida and turf; small trees under 30 feet; palms/cycads; shrubs; plants; ornamental grasses; ferns; groundcovers colorful annuals; and perennials and assorted houseplants.

“Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide” lists the steps involved in vegetable gardening. The site should be near the house, be on a well-drained site with a close source of water and have at least six hours of sunlight each day. Create a garden plan before you plant and create a list of supplies, including plants. There is a detailed planting guide for Florida vegetables that covers North, Central and South Florida.

“Edible Landscaping Using the Nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles” provides detailed information and links to University of Florida publications that make your edible landscape much easier to create and manage. The principles and one of the many tips per principle include: right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately; mulch; attract wildlife; manage yard pests responsibly; recycle yard waste; reduce stormwater runoff; and protect the waterfront.

If you are looking for a garden stroll, please consider our Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden in the courtyard of our office at Hillsborough County Extension, located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. This garden is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.