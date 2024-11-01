Local residents have the opportunity to help others and spread light next month thanks to the Brandon Lions Club and its annual luminaria project and fundraiser. Each year, the Brandon Lions Club conducts its luminaria fundraising project providing luminaria kits to neighborhoods and individuals throughout the Greater Brandon area.

Until Monday, November 11, residents throughout the area can purchase a luminaria kit to raise funds for local charities supported by the Lions.

“Our luminaria kits are constructed with white paper bags weighted down with sand and illuminated from within by a candle,” said Brandon Lions Club treasurer Joe Kuebler. “They are traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve.”

Each kit contains 15 long-burning votive candles, 15 candle holders, 15 white bags and a plastic bag of sand (to use in the base of each bag).

Kits are only $8 each. Orders (of over 15 kits) can be delivered to your neighborhood or picked up at the Brandon Lions’ clubhouse, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon — both on Saturday, December 21. All orders are COD (cash on delivery).

According to Kuebler, the fundraiser has been taking place annually since 2002. For the last several years, the homeowners association in Parkside Village in Lithia has purchased enough luminaria kits to light a path through the community on Christmas Eve.

“This has become a favorite community tradition,” said homeowners association board member Marie Gilmore.

The proceeds will benefit Brandon Lions Charities, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has been supporting the club’s local eyesight and hearing programs, Dogs Inc. (formerly Southeastern Guide Dogs), ECHO, Family Promise, Brandon High School Don Bishop Track Meet and other local area needs since 1954.

You may contact Kuebler at 813-263-2522 to place your order or email the club at brandonlionsclub@gmail.com. No payment is required with your order.