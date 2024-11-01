Hurricane Relief

When disaster strikes, Rotary is here to help. Hurricane recovery efforts are well underway with Rotary Clubs answering the call in their communities and beyond. Rotary District 6890, which includes Rotary Clubs in Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties, is working in partnership with Crisis Cleanup and Disaster Aid USA to aid those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In addition, a special disaster fund has been set up for those in Florida. To donate to Rotary’s efforts all over the state of Florida or to volunteer, visit www.rotaryfl.org. Students can earn service hours, but they must be accompanied by a parent if under the age of 18 (only their parents need to register through the website). Rotary’s members are people of action ready to serve. Why not serve with it?

E-Club of Tampa South

Veterans are invited to join the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South on Monday, November 11, from 7-9 a.m. at Einstein Bros. Bagels, located at 660 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. The club will be ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ with bagel sandwiches and refreshments. For more information, contact Rotarian Malikita Harrison at 813-270-0620.

You are also welcome to join the club via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. Zoom Meeting ID: https://zoom.us/j/7328811760. For information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com or 813-541-6202.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary

The FishHawk/Riverview Rotary Club and Chris Ligori & Associates invite you to the 40th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview, with a party afterwards at River’s Edge Bar & Grill, located at 6226 Ohio Ave. in Gibsonton. Visit www.alafiaboatparade.com for details.

You can also join the club on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, or on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Contact Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club hosted a ‘Pints for Polio’ event on October 24 at Bootlegger’s Brewery to raise funds for the eradication of polio on World Polio Day. Thank you, Bootlegger’s, and all those who attended or donated. The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club meets on Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

The Rotary Club of Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon meets on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

Brandon Global Eco Rotary

Brandon Global Eco Rotary meets via Zoom on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 12 Noon-1 p.m. Contact Katie Tyson at katietyson@icloud.com.