The Central Florida Aerospace Academy offers a unique experience for students interested in aerospace, aviation and engineering.

It is an academy of Kathleen High School, but it is located off the main campus at Lakeland International Airport.

At the academy, students take typical courses, like math and English, but also more challenging career and technical education courses.

Head of the program Jennifer Sasser said one of the benefits of attending the academy is the mix of the traditional high school experience with unique opportunities.

“Students attend high school on Lakeland International Airport property and also have access to participate in traditional high school activities such as sports, clubs, and committees,” Sasser said.

Special elections include classes like aviation instruction, aircraft maintenance, unmanned aircraft system operations and other career-related courses.

Through the partnership with the Aerospace Center for Excellence, students graduate with their private pilot license. Some even get their pilot license before their driver’s license.

“Many of our students enter service academies and have careers in the aviation industry and beyond that take them all over the world,” Sasser said. “Others stay close to home and get jobs at the various businesses around the airport.”

When they graduate, students are honored at the academy’s Solo for Success ceremony, where they receive a personalized brick on the walkway in front of the school.

There are 17 teachers at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy campus. This year, nearly 400 students are enrolled, but the capacity is 500.

The academy is a ninth to 12th grade free public school and there is no entrance exam required to enroll. Students zoned for Kathleen High School are provided transportation to the academy’s campus at the Lakeland International Airport.

Students not zoned for Kathleen can apply to the academy during its open enrollment period in January 2025.

“[The academy] instills an appreciation for professionalism, ethical behavior and an awareness of global opportunities while developing self-worth, high expectations and mutual respect among a diverse population of students, staff and community,” Sasser said.

Central Florida Aerospace Academy is located at 4141 Medulla Rd. in Lakeland. For more information on the academy, visit https://aceedu.org/campus/central-florida-aerospace-academy/ or contact the Aerospace Center for Excellence at 863-644-2431.