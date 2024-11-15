The Arts Council of Plant City will present its 37th annual At Home for the Holidays Home Tour on Sunday, December 8, from 1-4:30 p.m. This year’s Home Tour will feature three festively decorated homes located in Plant City, Walden Lake East and Walden Pointe. In addition, a featured business will be represented.

Tickets to the At Home for the Holidays Home Tour are $30 per person. Space is limited. No children under 12 years old will be admitted. Reservations must be made by Monday, November 25.

This year’s featured business is the Plant City History and Photo Archives, located at 106 S. Evers St. in historic downtown Plant City. Attendees will be treated to refreshments and can tour the homes on their own from 1-4:30 p.m.

I have attended the Holiday Home Tour several times. It is a delightful afternoon and something that I cannot recommend high enough.

The mission of the Arts Council of Plant City is to bring arts to the Plant City community, to promote education in the arts and to develop artists and arts programs.

The annual At Home for the Holidays Home Tour is a major fundraiser for the Arts Council of Plant City. The funds generated by the event allow the Arts Council of Plant City to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are interested in furthering their education in the arts. Students from Durant High School, Plant City High School and Strawberry Crest High School are eligible for the scholarships. Students can obtain applications for the scholarships from their school’s guidance counselor.

In addition, the funds allow the Arts Council of Plant City to bring the Seward Johnson sculptures to the downtown area and provide numerous donations to art-related functions including field trips for underprivileged children and the Reflections Project at Plant City High School.

For more information on the annual At Home for the Holidays Home Tour and to be invited, please contact Maggie Carlisle at 813-763-1686, Carol Walker at 813-851-5166 or Marsha Passmore at 813-245-2244.

For more information on the Plant City Arts Council, please visit www.plantcityarts.com.