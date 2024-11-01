St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Earns Four-star Rating

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview earned a four-star rating in the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. According to CMS’ consumer ratings, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is far more likely to provide high-quality, safer care. CMS’ star ratings system allows people to find and compare information about the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country. Categories of quality used to determine the ratings are mortality, readmissions, patient experience, safety and timely and effective care.

New Car-ride Service 55 Rides

55 Rides is a new car-ride service that has recently opened in the area. It provides reliable and friendly transportation services in Brandon, Lithia, Riverview and the surrounding areas, including airports and cruise ports. Sit back, relax and travel in style with 55 Rides.

To make a reservation, call 813-545-6058 or visit its Facebook page at ‘55 Rides.’

The Florida Orchestra Welcomes You Back To Performances

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) welcomes you back to performances this season.

“In the face of two hurricanes in two weeks, we have been inspired by the power of community,” said TFO President and CEO Ignacio Barrón Viela. “The Florida Orchestra is more committed than ever to welcoming you back to joyful concerts. We are determined to serve you with the extraordinary gift of live music — to bring us together, to support each other and to offer a haven of peace and hope when you need it most.”

Young people ages 5-18 can get in for free to all Masterworks concerts with a paying adult, thanks in part to the generous support of an anonymous donor. This is available only in advance through TFO’s ticket center. Restrictions apply. For more information and tickets, call 727-892-3337 or visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Andrea Bocelli Coming To AMELIE Arena

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli recently announced his new 2025 North American tour dates with a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of Valentine’s season is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry who is revered by fans internationally, Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $81, $131, $191, $271 and $361. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

FastFrame Of Riverview Has A New Owner

FastFrame of Riverview has a new owner, and his name is Benjamin NeSmith.

FastFrame of Riverview is a family-owned and operated business that offers expert custom picture framing for artworks, photographs, memorabilia, treasured objects and canvas stretching. It goes through a quick and easy design process with each customer to ensure satisfaction with the final product and aims to elevate your artwork and photos with its quality.

FastFrame of Riverview is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. and can be reached by calling 813-436-0044. For more information, visit https://fastframe.com/riverview/.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the district’s credit rating from A to A+. This significant upgrade is a testament to the district’s continued fiscal responsibility and financial stability.

The improved rating reflects HCPS’ strong financial position following years of diligent budgetary management and strategic planning. In recent years, the district has successfully stabilized its finances, addressed previous budget deficits and built a strong reserve. The upgrade also recognizes the district’s ability to manage operational costs while continuing to invest in critical academic programs and services for its nearly 220,000 students.

Hillsborough County Public Schools will continue to work diligently to maintain its financial health and ensure that every decision made prioritizes the needs of students and the overall community.

Additional information on Fitch Ratings can be found at www.fitchratings.com.

Find Unique Flower Planters At Planters Redefined

Benjamin Decker has a talent for recycling bath towels into unique planters. He mixes the towels with cement, shapes them and, once dried, paints them with nonfade paint to create works of art. The planters have drainage holes, so you can plant directly into them or place a potted plant instead. They come in a wide range of sizes and colors, which are mostly sold from his shop, Planters Redefined, located at 7010 Early Gold Lane in Riverview. Why not pick up a couple for unique Holiday gifts?

Call Decker at 845-594-8284 to arrange an appointment.

Jo Koy Tour Coming To Tampa

Comedian Jo Koy announced his all-new Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour that will include a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” said Koy.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family and has reached all kinds of people and been translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

For more information on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit https://jokoy.com/. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for ticket information.