Regalitea is a local tea company. The company is owned by Dylan Chadwell and was created because of his long and passionate journey for the perfect tea.

“My love for loose-leaf tea began at a young age, sparked by frequent visits to a local tea shop with my mother,” Chadwell said. “I still recall the enchanting experience of discovering something that is cherished across many cultures. The aromas, colors and flavors captivated me, so I set a personal goal to one day work in a place that embodied this magic.”

As Chadwell grew older, his passion for tea only deepened.

“I eventually began working at the very shop that had inspired me,” Chadwell said. “There, I immersed myself in every aspect of tea, from the intricate processes behind its production to the regions it originates from. The more I learned, the more fascinated I became. With this growing knowledge came new opportunities, and I decided to carve out my own path by starting my own tea company.”

Like any venture, Chadwell’s first attempt had its challenges, but those early lessons allowed him to build a vast library of flavors and ideas.

“One winter, while selling my tea at a local market, I was approached by a couple opening their own tea shop,” Chadwell said. “They invited me to join as their mixologist, offering me the creative freedom to expand my expertise even further. I embraced the opportunity, eager to continue refining my craft.”

All of Regalitea’s tea blends are handcrafted in small batches using Chadwell’s own recipes.

“I don’t just buy and resell other tea blends, I create them from scratch,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell also offers tea-blending classes at various venues in the Brandon and Tampa area.

“My tea-blending classes give the opportunity to see the behind the scenes with tea blending and creating your own recipes,” Chadwell said. “The classes are a great way to gain some knowledge about tea in general and then dive deeper into the health benefits and lore. I find that most people have a favorite blend but would change something about it if they could. These classes allow you to create something that is truly geared towards your taste and preference.”

Keeping things local is very important to Chadwell. His teas can be found at the White Oak Cottage in Lithia and Ybor Coffee and Tea Co. in Ybor. Chadwell is also one of the regular vendors at the Ybor City Saturday Market.

“I truly believe small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Chadwell said. “My favorite moment being in business is seeing the smile my tea puts on my friends and family’s faces.”

If you would like to learn more about Regalitea, you can visit Chadwell’s website at www.regalitea.com.