Muma Children’s Hospital At TGH Opens DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center For Infants And Babies

Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received a generous $1 million gift from the DeBartolo Family Foundation to establish the DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center for Infants and Children. The nutrition center will provide a modernized, dedicated space for handling, storing and distributing breast milk and formula. Center operations will label, organize and identify milk and formula containers using scannable barcode systems linked to each patient, providing customized recipes for each infant’s developmental needs.

“As an academic health system, we are committed to revolutionizing how we care for all the babies and mothers we serve,” said Melissa Golombek, vice president of Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH and TGH Women’s Institute.

Hillsborough Community College Hires New Director Of Marketing And Strategic Communications

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Kaley Infield as its new director of marketing and strategic communications. Infield brings more than 13 years of experience in marketing and communications to the position, including expertise in media relations, crisis communications, branding, social media and content marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Kaley join HCC’s growing marketing and public relations team,” said Angela Walters Eveillard, executive director of marketing and public relations at HCC.

Infield assumed the position at HCC on October 21.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

CarePatrol Of SouthShore Offers Senior Living Placement Expertise

Sarah Baez is a senior living placement specialist and owns CarePatrol of SouthShore. CarePatrol helps seniors and their families find the care and resources they need to make their transition into independent living, assisted living, memory care or home health services seamless. It partners with many facets of this arena and will guide you through this overwhelming process for no cost at all.

Every senior care home CarePatrol recommends is prescreened, and it offers support and check-in after the move to ensure that your loved one’s needs are being met. Due to the nature of the clients, Baez will meet them wherever they are comfortable meeting. To make an appointment call 941-586-3033 or visit CarePatrol’s website at www.carepatrol.com/southshore.





Moonlight Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Christen Burden recently celebrated the grand opening of her Moonlight Mortgage company with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Located at 615 Channelside Dr., Ste. 207, in Tampa, Moonlight Mortgage brokers residential first and second mortgages, including conventional, FHA, VA HELOC and alternative loan programs. With a team of four mortgage professionals and access to many lenders, Moonlight Mortgage will find the right lending product for you at the best rates. It specializes in helping business owners, first-time buyers and investors and is dedicated to offering an elite client experience for fast, efficient and easy closing.

Visit Moonlight Mortgage’s website at https://moonlightmortgage.com/ or call 813-731-2125 for more information.

Private Event Rooms Available At Popular Restaurant La Septima

Are you thinking of hosting a birthday bash, rehearsal dinner or corporate event? The private rooms at popular Cuban fusion restaurant La Septima are perfect for any event. The Anijo room can host up to 24 people, the Ybor room can host up to 36. The rooms can also be combined to give you a large event space for up to 60 guests. Combine the space with the restaurant’s delicious food and you are sure to have an unforgettable event.

La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call 813-685-0502 to discuss your event needs and plan your special event.

The Florida Orchestra Welcomes You Back To Performances

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) welcomes you back to performances this season.

“In the face of two hurricanes in two weeks, we have been inspired by the power of community,” said TFO President and CEO Ignacio Barrón Viela. “The Florida Orchestra is more committed than ever to welcoming you back to joyful concerts. We are determined to serve you with the extraordinary gift of live music — to bring us together, to support each other and to offer a haven of peace and hope when you need it most.”

Young people ages 5-18 can get in for free to all Masterworks concerts with a paying adult, thanks in part to the generous support of an anonymous donor. This is available only in advance through TFO’s ticket center. Restrictions apply. For more information and tickets, call 727-892-3337 or visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Jo Koy Tour Coming To Tampa

Comedian Jo Koy announced his all-new Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour that will include a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” said Koy.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family and has reached all kinds of people and been translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

For more information on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit https://jokoy.com/. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for ticket information.

Andrea Bocelli Coming To AMELIE Arena

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli recently announced his new 2025 North American tour dates with a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of Valentine’s season is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry who is revered by fans internationally, Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $81, $131, $191, $271 and $361. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the district’s credit rating from A to A+. This significant upgrade is a testament to the district’s continued fiscal responsibility and financial stability.

The improved rating reflects HCPS’ strong financial position following years of diligent budgetary management and strategic planning. In recent years, the district has successfully stabilized its finances, addressed previous budget deficits and built a strong reserve. The upgrade also recognizes the district’s ability to manage operational costs while continuing to invest in critical academic programs and services for its nearly 220,000 students.

Hillsborough County Public Schools will continue to work diligently to maintain its financial health and ensure that every decision made prioritizes the needs of students and the overall community.

Additional information on Fitch Ratings can be found at www.fitchratings.com.