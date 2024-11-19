Osprey Observer Podcasts

We are continuing to have fun creating Osprey Observer Podcasts for your enjoyment and education.

https://www.ospreyobserver.com/osprey-observer-podcasts/

Have you listened to all of our recent podcasts in November 2024?
Angel Foundation Brings Relief and Hope to Hurricane Victims
Operation BBQ Relief Serves Up Hope in Disaster-Stricken Areas
What Happens When You Combine Watermelon Swim with Water Safety?
Why SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is the Game Changer for Parents

Wendi Westrate
Wendi has been working with Osprey Observer with her company, Collective IT Solutions, Inc. Wendi has lived in FishHawk Ranch for over 21 years and has become very familiar with many aspects of this area. She feels honored to work with an awesome community resource like Osprey Observer; and hopes to help spread wonderful news and information.