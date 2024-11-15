The Parade of Lights will bright the Greater Brandon community together on Saturday, December 14, for its inaugural event.

The mile and a half long parade will kick off just as the sun sets, filling the street with Christmas lights and music from Newsome, Brandon, Riverview and Bloomingdale high schools’ bands.

Committee Chairperson Kerrie Hoening said the parade, which is sponsored by Reed & Reed, will provide Brandon with a “big holiday event,” like the annual Fourth of July parade.

The committee partnered with the Greater Brandon and the Valrico/Fishhawk chambers of commerce, which gave them access to resources, businesses and opportunities that helped make the parade possible.

“We are working really hard to make it a really fun event,” Hoening said.

Creating the Parade of Lights was not without its challenges, but the support from the county has made all the difference, Hoening said.

“We’re starting from ground zero,” she said.

One of the challenges was selecting a route that will be the least disruptive, a decision that took several months to make.

The free parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Parson Avenue and Oakfield Drive intersection, heading west down Oakfield Drive.

“It’s right in the heart of Brandon,” Hoening said

There will also be grandstand seating sponsored by Rivard Buick GMC. People can purchase grandstand tickets for $50, which offers VIP seating, parking, food and a signature beverage. However, there are only 100 seats available, so Hoening encourages people to purchase their VIP tickets soon.

Proceeds from the event will go to two charities: Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary and Angel Foundation FL.

Hoening said she’s expecting a huge crowd and would be “utterly thrilled” if they have at least 10,000 people.

“I would say having something new and unique to bring our community is probably the thing I’m looking forward to the most,” Hoening said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the excitement of people who are going to show up and just have a really good time in this parade.”

For more information on the event or to buy grandstand tickets, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/.