The holidays shine brighter than ever at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town™, filling the season with festive fun and holiday cheer. Running daily from November 15, 2024, through January 5, 2025, the park will transform into a dazzling winter wonderland, featuring millions of twinkling lights, captivating shows, seasonal treats, holiday animal encounters and joyful rides for the entire family to enjoy. Christmas Town festivities are free with park admission.

New this year, the iconic SkyRide will sparkle with festive lights, providing guests with breathtaking nighttime views of Busch Gardens dressed in its best holiday decor. Guests can also enjoy rides on fan-favorite attractions and coasters, including the all-new Phoenix Rising, making its Christmas Town debut.

Beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice will fill the air with festive magic for all ages.

Seasonal treats ranging from holiday-flavored hot chocolates to freshly baked cookies exclusive to Christmas Town will add extra sweetness to the celebration. This year, guests can delight in all-new holiday-inspired menu items, explore the gingerbread cookie decorating station to create their own edible masterpieces and sip on a selection of new Christmas Town craft cocktails available throughout the park.

With unique holiday shopping, special photo opportunities and endless ways to create lasting memories, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town is the perfect holiday tradition for family and friends.

“Christmas Town brings the magic of the holiday season to life right here in Tampa Bay,” said Kristine Morgan, vice president of entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Christmas Town allows families to create lasting memories together within an immersive realm of beautiful lights, festive entertainment and the spirit of Christmas.”

Visitors of all ages can enjoy fan-favorite entertainment celebrating the holiday season. Returning entertainment includes Christmas on Ice at the Moroccan Palace Theater, Mrs. Claus’ Storytime, Busch Gardens Holiday Magic at the Stanleyville Theater, Three Kings Journey, Holly Jolly Express and Elmo’s Christmas Wish. Don’t miss the Christmas Town character appearances throughout the park and Holiday in the Sky: A Nighttime Spectacular, a breathtaking display of festive fireworks.

Guests can also enjoy Santa’s North Pole Experience, where they can meet Santa, explore his workshop and share their holiday wishes. Plus, guests can visit Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, featuring festive decorations, interactive displays and opportunities for photos with beloved characters from the classic holiday tale.

To learn more about Christmas Town and all the festive experiences Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has to offer, guests can visit www.christmastown.com.