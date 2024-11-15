Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village returns to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with fresh entertainment, adult beverages and a two-mile drive-thru experience expanded to include the new ‘Santa’s Winter Woodlands,’ where frolicking forest creatures add a magical touch.

Returning favorites include the beloved ‘Under the Sea’ display, where blue lights and whimsical aquatic creatures sparkle, and the Pirates of Tampa, who stand guard at the animated tunnel. Featuring more than 1 million lights, the area’s Hometown Holiday Festival promises five weeks of seasonal fun from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 29.

New this year in Santa’s Village, Keel & Curley Winery offers a selection of wine and ciders to accompany the tasty treats served throughout. Live entertainment on the weekends brings you newcomers EVE and the Riverview High School Victorian Carolers, who are joining the festive lineup of returning musical favorites Dennis Lee, Aimee Carter and Jordan Denise Williams.

The Strong and Amazing Stunt Show and Dance 4 Donations will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Indulge in seasonal snacks and explore the holiday market and the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village, where firepits await for making yummy s’mores. Families will enjoy visits with Santa, Santa’s workshop craft stations and children’s games. Santa’s Barnyard, camel rides, seasonal movies and holiday-themed rides promise endless fun for the entire family.

Two special nights return to Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village. On Thursday, December 5, Heroes Night salutes our community’s heroes by offering active and retired military, police, firefighters and first responders a discounted admission of $15 per car. On Paws & Claus Night, set for Thursday, December 12, guests can bring their well-behaved dogs and cats on leashes to join in the festive fun. For a $10 donation to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, guests can receive a complimentary printed photo of their furry friends with Santa.

Tickets and season passes are on sale now. Tickets are $25 per car on drive-through-only nights, and $30 per car on nights when Santa’s Village is open. The season pass is available for $75 per person. Bus and group rates are also available.

Visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/events/2024/2024-tampa-bay-festival-of-lights–santas-village for more information.

The festival will be at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.