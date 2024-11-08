A local and renowned home decorator and business entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, Shaunessy Dobish has taken her creative talents from transforming spaces to the screen, developing an unscripted reality TV show pilot that is set to be pitched to major networks. Premiering locally on October 28, The Cottage is already garnering excitement in the area.

Known for her exceptional design and decorating skills, and as the owner of the popular home decor boutique and upscale restaurant the White Oak Cottage, Dobish now looks to bring her dynamic expertise and entrepreneurial journey to a wider audience.

The show, which is centered on Dobish’s life as a decorator and small business owner, offers an intimate, unscripted look at the day-to-day challenges and triumphs of running a successful home decor store while simultaneously curating beautiful and functional spaces for her clients. The series will highlight her creative process, her relationships with her team and clients and the unique stories that unfold as she works to create perfect, personalized homes.

“This show is about more than just decorating,” said Dobish. “It’s about showcasing the heart and hustle that goes into running a business, the real connections with clients and the joy of transforming spaces that impact people’s lives. I’m excited to share my journey and hopefully inspire others to follow their own passions.”

Dobish is a local resident and was born and raised in Brandon.

The Cottage aims to offer a fresh, authentic perspective on entrepreneurship, the world of interior decorating and the importance of balancing creativity with business acumen. With over two decades of experience in the home decorating industry, Dobish’s hands-on approach and her natural flair for storytelling make this show an exciting new entry into the world of lifestyle and design television.

The pilot episode, which has already garnered positive attention, will soon be presented to several major television networks and streaming platforms.

The series is being developed with a focus on Dobish’s hometown roots, the growth of her business and the relatable challenges that come with being a small business owner in the design world.

The unscripted format captures real-life moments, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and creativity that drives success.

With the show’s focus on entrepreneurship, interior design and decorating and a local thriving business, Dobish is eager to bring her story to a national platform and hopes the series will resonate with both aspiring business owners and design enthusiasts alike.

Please visit www.thecottage.tv and follow on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, and don’t forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel. Exciting things are ahead!