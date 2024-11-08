Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) has recently completed a series of impactful community cleanups, with more events on the horizon. These efforts, part of the organization’s ongoing mission to promote environmental stewardship, have mobilized volunteers to clear storm debris left by recent hurricanes, helping the community recover while keeping local parks and waterfronts beautiful.

On October 15, 23 KTBB volunteers gathered on Davis Islands for a major cleanup effort, focusing on litter removal and recycling. The initiative continued on October 17 with cleanups at Picnic Island and Al Barnes Park, where nine volunteers focused on relocating storm debris to facilitate efficient collection.

The cleanup momentum was carried forward to October 18, when 17 volunteers turned their attention to Reed Park and Desoto Park, working to clear litter and hurricane debris, ensuring it was ready for pickup. Lightning Foundation volunteers helped as well by using saws and other tools to help cut down tree branches and logs.

Next, on October 22, KTBB hosted a special ‘Cleaning for a Cause’ at Al Lopez Park, with nine volunteers focusing not only on hurricane debris removal and beautifying the park but also contributing to the health of our ecosystem by helping to reduce pollutants that may be linked to ailments like cancer.

The organization then followed up with cleanups at Robles Park on October 24 and Stephen J. Wortham Park on October 26, where 30 and 35 volunteers, respectively, continued assisting with the removal of hurricane debris.

In total, thanks to the efforts of KTBB and its volunteers at each of these cleanups, 4,090 lbs. of trash and debris was cleared away from our local environments, according to Sarah-Nicole Green, environmental coordinator at Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our volunteers,” said Green. “These cleanups not only help beautify our parks and waterways but are also crucial in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes, ensuring storm debris is cleared and ready for proper disposal.”

Through these cleanups, KTBB continues to engage community members in hands-on environmental action, working together to keep Tampa Bay’s parks clean and safe for all.

For more information on upcoming cleanups or how to get involved, visit www.keeptampabaybeautiful.org.