Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tucker Hassell is one of those sailors.

Hassell, who graduated from Riverview High School in 2015, joined the Navy nine years ago.

Hassell is a culinary specialist currently serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi, which serves as a home base for the Atlantic Fleet Seabees.

“My father, Carl Hassell, served 28 years in the Navy,” said Hassell. “He served five years active, then went into the Reserve, serving for 23 years, making chief quartermaster and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

“I would say the Navy taught me more skills than I learned back home, like a good work ethic, but it’s also taught me that anything can happen in an instant,” said Hassell. “So, enjoy life, be nice to people because life is too short to be angry.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Hassell serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Hassell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is doing five deployments over the course of five years,” said Hassell. “It definitely taught me mental toughness and resilience.”

Hassell can take pride in serving America through military service.

“It’s about the people that you serve with,” said Hassell. “I’ve worked with some really good people from all over the country, and when you’re cramped up on a ship together, you become brothers for life.”

Hassell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to give a shout out to my brother, Nicholas Scudder, who is with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hassell. “Love you, bro, and stay safe out there.”