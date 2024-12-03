If you are at risk for heart disease, a cardiac computed tomography (CT) Heart Score is a noninvasive imaging test to detect and measure the amount of calcium deposits in your coronary arteries.

Coronary arteries are blood vessels that supply the heart with blood. When calcium is present, the higher the score, the higher the risk of heart disease. Scores range from zero to 400.

According to the American Heart Association, candidates for the procedure are:

Men ages 55-80 or women 60-80 with few risk factors who question whether they would benefit from statin therapy.

People ages 40-55 with an estimated 10-year risk for developing heart disease between 5 percent and 7.5 percent, and risk factors that increase their chances of heart disease.

Risk factors include:

Family history of heart disease.

High blood pressure.

High cholesterol.

Overweight.

Diabetes.

Being a smoker.

Living an inactive or stressful lifestyle.

The noninvasive test takes approximately 15 minutes. There are no needles, dyes or liquids to swallow.

The ER at Sun City Center is offering a CT Heart Score Fall Special for $75*. About this special:

Learn your heart disease risk.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

Call 941-745-7391, option 1, to schedule.

*Credit card/debit card/cash payment only.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Manatee Memorial Hospital but, with limited exceptions, are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Manatee Memorial Hospital. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the nondiscrimination notice, visit www.manateememorial.com.