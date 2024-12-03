Sidekicks Family Martial Arts in FishHawk has brought martial arts classes and camps to the area for over 20 years. While learning martial arts skills, Sidekicks Family Martial Arts students will develop a passion for discipline, teamwork and confidence, skills they can carry with them off the mats.

The center is run by a family of black belts, with Manny Cabrera IV becoming the third generation to earn a black belt. His siblings aren’t too far behind him either.

Jessica Cabrera, Manny’s mother and lead instructor, said raising her sons to become black belts means the organization practices what it teaches.

“I think it’s really special because we have built our careers around helping kids be the best versions of themselves,” she said. “And here we are. We get to see what the outcome of the benefit of the program looks like right in our own house.”

Jessica also said it is special for her family to share a hobby and a passion with their business.

“We are walking the talk,” she said.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts goes beyond just getting fit and learning self-defense. While kids take lessons with Sidekicks’ coaches, they are learning important life skills, like self-confidence and discipline.

Dena Peavyhouse, sales and marketing administrator, said the curriculum pairs skills based in childhood development studies.

“We really make sure that the martial arts we’re teaching are geared towards their age group and their development, and then we’re also teaching them in those skills how to interact with others,” Peavyhouse said. “They’re learning about teamwork.”

She said they watch for developmental milestones and help their students reach those marks.

Starting next year, Sidekicks will be hosting several parenting classes to give parents the “Sidekick Secret Sauce.”

“Now, seeing the benefit of parenting a child who’s wearing their black belt, we are taking some of the team training seminars and things that we have done with our team to train them to be the best,” Jessica said.

For more information on Sidekicks Family Martial Arts, visit https://ilovesidekicks.com/ or call 813-308-0306. Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Center is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia in Park Square Plaza.