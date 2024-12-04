The Village Players will present A Christmas Chaos over several weekends this December. All shows will be performed at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

The shows will be held on Friday, December 6, 13 and 20, and on Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21, at 8 p.m. There will also be two Sunday matinees on December 8 and 15 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $23 plus a fee for general admission and $20 for seniors, military and students. You can get tickets by visiting https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

A Christmas Chaos was written by Michael Wehrli and directed by veteran Village Players actor and director Gail Pierce. A Christmas Chaos is a comedy where everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Imagine that the Royal Shakespeare Company has not shown up for a performance of A Christmas Carol. What does the theater company do? It gathers up a group of hapless actors and technicians to put together a production in less than a day.

Pierce said, “Imagine your classic A Christmas Carol. Now imagine everything going hilariously wrong. There are missing actors, a frazzled director and last-minute swaps. All of this makes this Christmas carol anything but traditional.”

In A Christmas Chaos, the cast and crew scramble to keep the show on track, giving audiences an evening of unexpected laughs, holiday mishaps and a warm reminder of the season’s true spirit. It’s a fast-paced comedy where the wheels might come off, but the laughs just keep rolling.

The Village Players is Hillsborough County’s oldest all-volunteer community theater. The Village Players is a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay arts community, showcasing the talents of local performers and creatives through a variety of theatrical productions. Its commitment to quality, community-driven performances is embodied by its dedicated all-volunteer cast and crew, whose passion and enthusiasm for theater bring each of its productions to life.

The Village Players is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community teaching theater. The Village Players team members train, rehearse and perform at the James McCabe Theater in Valrico, a building constructed in 1915 that is on the county’s Register of Historic Places.

For more information, please visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com.