The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl has announced that the Tulane Green Wave (9-4) representing the American Athletic Conference and the University of Florida Gators (7-5) from the Southeastern Conference have accepted invitations to compete in this year’s game. The 16th edition of the bowl game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, December 20, at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. The game is a key lead-in to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave to the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium,” said Scott Glaser, executive director. “With Tampa’s signature sunshine, warmth and piratical flair, we’re ready to deliver an unforgettable experience for these teams and their passionate fans on Friday, December 20.”

The Florida Gators are set to make their long-awaited return to the postseason, facing the Tulane Green Wave in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After finishing the season strong with three consecutive wins to secure a 7-5 record, Florida earned its 31st bowl appearance in the last 35 years and its first game against the Green Wave since 1984.

Tulane finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and a 7-1 AAC conference record. Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah fueled the Green Wave’s eight-game winning streak and catapulted them into the top 20 of the national polls. Jon Sumrall led the team to their third AAC Championship Game in his first year as Tulane’s head coach. The 2024 Gasparilla Bowl represents the program’s 17th bowl appearance, of which they won seven games.

Tickets for the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl are on sale now www.ticketmaster.com. College football fans who want to catch all of the action with their favorite krewe of 10 or more people can purchase discounted group ticket packages by calling 813-301-6900. The Florida Gators represent the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl’s home team and will be on the EAST sideline of Raymond James Stadium. The Tulane Green Wave will be the visiting team located on the WEST sideline.

The Gasparilla Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. For more information on this year’s bowl game and the bowl week events, please visit www.gasparillabowl.com or follow along on social media at @GasparillaBowl.