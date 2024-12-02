The Florida Aquarium has kicked off its all-new holiday event for 2024: YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium! This immersive seasonal celebration, inspired by coastal holiday traditions from around the world, invites guests to experience a fresh and festive take on the seasons, including enchanting decorations, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate bar and animal encounters.

Event Highlights

Reclaimed Beach Treasures Tree: As guests arrive at The Florida Aquarium, they will be greeted by a towering holiday tree creatively crafted from upcycled beach toys, symbolizing the aquarium’s dedication to sustainability.

Lighthouse Icon: Standing approximately 20 feet tall in the main lobby and styled with seashell garland and seaside lanterns, the lighthouse serves as the welcoming beacon and signature icon of YuleTides.

Tree Regatta: Explore a trail of trees inspired by Tampa Bay’s cherished boat parade tradition, with themed trees “floating” in boats. Themes include:

Coral Tree: Showcasing the aquarium’s coral conservation efforts.

Beach Treasures Tree: Decorated with driftwood and sea glass.

Tampa Bay Tree: Featuring famous local landmarks in vintage postcard style.

New England Tree: Inspired by the rocky New England coast.

Coastal Vibes Tree: Honoring beloved holiday regattas and vibrant celebrations that light up Florida’s coastlines during the season.



Santa’s Winter Wharf: Meet Santa Claus in his elegant, ocean-blue robe with rhinestone waves. Saint Nick will be making several stops at The Florida Aquarium. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the moment. Photos with coastal Santa are free for members and included with general admission from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on select dates:

Saturday through Sunday, December 7-8.

Saturday through Sunday, December 14-15.

Saturday through Tuesday, December 21-24.

Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus: Guests can purchase a sea star-shaped cookie kit, complete with sprinkles and icing, and decorate with Mrs. Claus up on the rooftop.

In the Spirit of the Season: Kids of all ages can enjoy a keepsake cup of hot chocolate for purchase and deck it out with brownies, Rice Krispy treats, sprinkles and more at the toppings bar. Guests 21 and up can indulge in holiday-themed cocktails, including a Reindeer Blitz, Spicy Mimosa and Mistletoe Margarita.

Holiday Carols with a Coastal Twist: Enjoy live musical performances by The Coralers, a talented group of carolers who bring the ocean to life with marine-inspired renditions of classic holiday songs. Scheduled at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on select dates, these interactive performances invite guests to sing along, dance and join in on the merriment while overlooking the beautiful bay from the rooftop.

Local School Performances: Students from Hillsborough County schools will perform on the aquarium’s rooftop stage on select dates, showcasing a variety of musical talents from choirs and orchestras to jazz bands, drumming and violin ensembles. Performers range from elementary to high school, adding a community-centered musical experience to the holiday celebration.

Family Beach Activities and Crafts on the Lawn: Enjoy family fun outside on the waterfront patio with lawn games like cornhole, giant Jenga and a dreidel game. Free crafts include fingerprint ornaments, decorating seashell or sea star ornaments and making recycled gift bows — perfect for kids to make a personalized present.

YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium is included with general admission and runs from now through January 5, 2025 (excluding Wednesday, December 25), with exclusive events and activations every weekend. For more information about YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium, to purchase tickets and to make advance reservations, click here.