On November 8, Congressman Vern Buchanan hosted a Congressional Veteran Commendation event at Newsome High School’s newly opened performing arts center. The second annual commendation event recognized and honored wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of veterans residing in Florida’s 16th District.

An independent panel of veterans reviewed nominations for the commendation awards and selected the 30 veterans. Three additional veterans were presented with meritorious medals for service to our country.

As each veteran received their award from Buchanan, their military awards were read and their passion for serving our community was described. In addition, the audience heard their answers to what they are most proud of. The answers included being proud of their family, being proud they were able to bring their unit home without casualties, being proud of deciding to get their GED after the military and then later pursing higher education, being proud of the business that they started and being proud of being a veteran because they hated serving during the Vietnam War.

Everyone in attendance was in awe. The auditorium was filled with friends and family of the veterans, Newsome students and community members, including school board members Lynn Gray and Patti Rendon. Newsome’s chorus and orchestra performed. Newsome’s JROTC greeted attendees with a saber salute and presented the colors.

“These awards are just one small way we can help pay tribute to our local heroes who put it all on the line to defend our country and way of life,” Congressman Buchanan said. He added, “While we will never be able to fully repay the honorees for their selfless sacrifices, I hope the Congressional Veteran Commendation helps express how grateful our community truly is for their service.”

Congratulations to: Angel Alvarez (Vietnam and Gulf wars), Angelo Barnello Sr. (World War II), Stephen Browning (Vietnam War), Delford Connell (World War II), Geoffrey Cordes (Gulf War), Angel Davila Lopez (Gulf War), Harry Demeza (World War II), Jerry Estes (Vietnam War), Brenda Gaines (served outside of wartime), Jeffrey Gaines (Gulf War), Lloyd Grable (World War II), Dwain Hannah (Vietnam War), William Hodges (served outside of wartime), Carl Hunsinger (Gulf War), Bruce Johnson (Vietnam War), William Kirkpatrick (Vietnam and Gulf wars), Jim Klocke (Vietnam War), Maurice Lanouette (World War II), Robert Marasco (Gulf War), Thomas Moncrief (served outside of wartime), Joseph Muhlberger (served outside of wartime), Jerry Neff (served outside of wartime), Sean Powers (served outside of wartime), Robert Putnam (Vietnam War), Thomas Reichard (Gulf War), Gill Ruderman (Vietnam War), Milton Shattuck (Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars), Vincent Spanicciati (Vietnam War), George Tamburello (World War II), Lonnie Vona (Vietnam and Gulf Wars), Charles McMurtry, Errol Brady Ross and Joseph Pereria.