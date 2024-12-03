Donovan’s Meatery is a local and favorite restaurant of many in the Riverview community.

“We have that South Tampa feel right here in our Brandon and Riverview communities,” said new owner John Camisa. “We love being a part of our community and serving the community some awesome food.”

Camisa has been a part of the Datz Restaurant Group for 15 years, and the restaurant group was the original owners of Donovan’s Meatery.

“When Roger and Susie decided to close or sell parts of their restaurants, because of my tenure with Datz they didn’t want me to walk away from the restaurant business,” Camisa said. “So, we worked out a plan for me to purchase the restaurant.”

Camisa, along with Donovan’s general manager, Ashley Clairmonte, has made the ownership transition go very well without any major changes to Donovan’s.

Camisa and his staff at Donovan’s wanted to have a grand reopening celebration with the community who has supported the restaurant since the new ownership. The grand reopening celebration took place on November 21.

“We wanted to have a big event to thank the community for supporting us over the last year,” Camisa said. “We had more than 400 RSVPs for the grand reopening celebration, which featured a ribbon-cutting, a step and repeat, appetizers and an open bar. A great night was had by all.”

If you ask Camisa what he likes most about being the new owner of Donovan’s, he will tell you it the steaks Donovan’s offers.

“I’m a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy, so this is right in my wheelhouse as far as food goes,” Camisa said. “Before I started working for Datz Restaurant Group, I ran a steakhouse in the Northern Virginia area, so steaks are something I’m used to. I love the fine-dining element we offer at Donovan’s, and it has elevated to a whole other level. We really offer some great food to our guests.”

If you’d like to learn more about the delicious food offered at Donovan’s Meatery or if you’d like to check out its well-known happy hour specials, visit its website at https://donovansmeatery.com/. Reservations are not required to dine at Donovan’s, but they are highly recommended to ensure you have a table at the community’s favorite restaurant. To reserve a table, call 813-548-0015. Donovan’s Meatery is located at 11206 Sullivan St. in Riverview.