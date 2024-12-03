How do you turn a complex golf swing into something anyone can learn? For Stacey Keisler, the answer was clear: Simplify the learning process.

Stacey Keisler, a seasoned golf instructor, saw the same problem time and again when coaching students.

“Most people can’t visualize how to swing a golf club,” Keisler said. “We can tell you where to put your elbows, arms and hands, but sometimes words alone just aren’t enough.”

Determined to change that, Keisler and his partner, Robert Propper, created The Golf Clock, a hands-on training aid designed to make learning golf as straightforward as reading a clock.

The Golf Clock uses visual and physical cues to guide players into the right positions for every part of their swing. By breaking down the swing into easy-to-follow steps, the training aid eliminates the guesswork and helps golfers build muscle memory faster than ever. Instead of simply trying to follow verbal instructions, players can use The Golf Clock as a reference to guide their movements, making the learning process both easier and more effective. With the clear, physical markers, the tool allows users to practice in the right positions with ease.

Priced at $89.99, The Golf Clock costs about the same as a single golf lesson, but its benefits last far longer.

“It’s going to change the way people learn how to play golf,” Keisler said.

The positive response has been immediate. Since its release, the tool has quickly gained attention from both amateurs and seasoned golfers alike.

For now, The Golf Clock is exclusively available at Ace Golf. This partnership ensures that golfers can see the product firsthand and get expert advice from knowledgeable staff.

“There are millions of golfers out there,” Keisler said. “Even if we touch just a fraction of them, we’ll be changing the game.”

Purchase The Golf Clock today at Ace Golf and take the first step toward improving your swing. This innovative tool is ready to help you master the game with ease and confidence.

Ace Golf is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information about Ace Golf, visit https://ace-golf.com/.