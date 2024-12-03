Jeremy Persinger, a resident of FishHawk, has been a beacon of exceptional customer service since opening Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. His journey began in 2018 with the launch of his first location in Bradenton, followed by the thriving success of his second location in Riverview, which opened in 2020.

Owning and operating the business from the very start, Persinger highlighted that his favorite aspect of running Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is the daily interactions with diverse customers.

“We are a true one-stop shop that encompasses convenience, quality, speed and competitive pricing for all vehicle tires, maintenance and repairs,” said Persinger. “We do everything to service and repair a vehicle, including engines and transmissions — just no body work or windshields.”

In celebration of December, the business is offering a 25 percent discount on every oil change for life with an approved Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Car Care Credit Card, making vehicle maintenance more affordable for its loyal customers.

Beyond his business success, Persinger has been a dedicated executive board member of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation since 2008. His commitment to community service is evident in his ongoing support for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Persinger’s dedication to excellence in customer service and community involvement continues to drive the success of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, solidifying his reputation as a leader in the automotive service industry.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers operates six days a week, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., closing at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and remaining closed on Sundays. Customers can take advantage of various online coupons available at www.expressoil.com or follow the company’s active Facebook page for promotions, including the weekly selection of a free oil change recipient. The store is conveniently located at 11690 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, next to Culver’s, and can be reached by phone at 813-499-9606.