Dr. Janine Stewart Honored With Leadership Award

Easterseals Florida proudly announces Dr. Janine Stewart, director of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, as the recipient of the 2024 Rhoda and Bert Ventura Leadership Award. This annual award celebrates exceptional dedication to Easterseals’ mission and recognizes the influential leaders who help shape the nonprofit’s success. Dr. Stewart was nominated by her peers for her collaborative approach, clear communication, and supportive leadership, which have been instrumental in creating a thriving educational environment for students who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities.

Sue Ventura, president and CEO of Easterseals Florida, said, “This award is only given once a year and to one winner who demonstrates outstanding leadership. Dr. Stewart has accomplished so much this year in moving the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning from a concept to a reality, all while bringing the existing team closer and embracing her brand-new team.”

To learn more about Easterseals Florida’s local programs and services, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/.

Avelo Airlines Announces New Routes From Lakeland International Airport

Avelo Airlines recently announced a new route to Nashville, Tennessee, and celebrated the start of three more new routes from its base of operations at Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL), conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando.

Avelo’s newest route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) will begin on March 6, 2025, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays. Celebratory one-way fares start at $49, and travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo also launched three new nonstop routes from LAL: Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); and Philadelphia/Wilmington, Delaware (ILG).

Additionally, last month Avelo launched four routes from LAL: Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina (USA); Boston/Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Rochester, New York (ROC); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), bringing the total number of routes from LAL to eight.

Suncoast Credit Union Donates $250,000 To The American Red Cross Of Central Florida

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, continues its dedication to hurricane recovery efforts with a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Central Florida. This latest contribution is part of Suncoast’s $850,000 statewide relief commitment to provide critical aid to Floridians facing immediate and long-term challenges following the storms. The $850,000 commitment focuses on key areas essential to recovery: hunger relief, crisis management and education.

Hillsborough County 4-H Skate Night

The Hillsborough County 4-H Association is having a Family Skating Night on Wednesday, December 4. The event will take place at Astro Skate, located at 750 W. Robertson St. in Brandon, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the event is $10, which includes admission, skate hire and pizza. The proceeds raised through the event will support Hillsborough County 4-H youth.

Girl Scout Troop Advocates For Pediatric Cancer Research

The Brownies of Girl Scout Troop 33508, part of the Fossil Valley Girl Scouts, are making a difference in their community by raising awareness about pediatric cancer research. The girls participated in the ‘Gold Pumpkins for a Cure’ initiative, hosted by the Little Hero Foundation. They decorated pumpkins and learned about the importance of research in the fight against pediatric cancer, and each Brownie wrote a message about why cancer research is vital.

These messages were then combined into a poster that is now on display, with the pumpkins, at Duck Donuts, located at 821 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Community Input Sought To Name New Technical College

Hillsborough County Public Schools invites the community to participate in naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in fall 2025. The technical college, located at 1690 E. Park Rd., will offer career-focused programs, such as industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These courses are designed to be completed in approximately one year, allowing students to swiftly enter high-demand, well-paying jobs.

To propose a name for the new technical college, community members can submit their suggestions through an online survey at https://bit.ly/plantcitytechnical.

Elf Yoga At Kerby’s Nursery

Kerby’s Nursery will be celebrating the festive season with an elf-themed yoga session in the garden on Saturday, December 7, starting at 9:30 a.m. Put on your elfiest accessories or a whole outfit and enjoy an hour of self-care led by Keystone Yoga. You’ll also receive a complimentary plant and a coupon to Kerby’s Nursery following the class.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/. Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Free Tickets From The Florida Orchestra

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative has partnered with The Florida Orchestra to offer free vouchers for library customers to see a select concert at a variety of venues for The Florida Orchestra’s 2024-25 season. The ticket vouchers are limited to two per person and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit https://hcplc.org/locations.