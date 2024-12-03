December’s Rotary International theme is Disease Prevention and Treatment.

Rotary clubs around the world are fighting disease by spearheading the world’s largest public health initiative — the eradication of polio. One local project at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon is focused on water and sewer management.

To read about more projects around the world focused on fighting disease, visit www.rotary.org, and consider joining a local club of neighbors, friends and leaders to volunteer your skills and resources to solve issues and address the needs of our local communities.

FishHawk-Riverview

Join the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club for the 40th Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 7, starting at 4 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center (www.alafiaboatparade.com). Proceeds benefit the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation, which supports local efforts to alleviate hunger, poverty, illiteracy and disease.

All are welcome to join in with the club on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Join the club for guest speakers this month from Perspire Sauna Studio, New Life Warehouse and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology.

On Thursday evenings from 5-6:30 p.m., join the club at the Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Coming up in January 2025 will be its local Speech Contest for area high schoolers.

For more information, go to www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org, visit its social media pages or email Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.

E-Club of Tampa South

You are welcome to join the E-Club of Tampa South via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/7328811760.

For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com or 813-541-6202.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon Seafood Festival has been moved to January 18, 2025, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida, located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon. You may purchase tickets ahead of time on the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club’s Facebook page (@Brandon86RotaryClub) or at the door. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High Schoolers)

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay will not meet in December. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.