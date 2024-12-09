Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is thrilled to announce the expansion of the Student Center of Postsecondary Exploration (SCOPE) to Spoto High School, marking it as the third site in Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) for this increasingly popular college and career readiness initiative. Thanks to generous funding from The Mosaic Company and Tampa Electric Company (TECO), Spoto High School students will now have access to critical, personalized support to prepare for their postsecondary journeys. The SCOPE program offers resources such as one-on-one college and career planning, assistance with admissions and financial aid applications and guidance on technical college and trade school pathways.

Planning for life after high school is more complex than ever. As students weigh their options, having a dedicated resource for personalized support is vital. That’s where SCOPE truly shines, offering tailored guidance that caters to each student’s individual needs and aspirations, be it higher education or even a specific career path.

Karen Swager, executive vice president of operations at The Mosaic Company, explained, “This partnership means a direct line of communication, guidance and mentorship to the future of the local workforce. Mosaic’s Riverview plant celebrates 100 years this fall. Our employees are deeply rooted in the Progress Village community. Access to SCOPE at Spoto High School allows us a chance to build that relationship through expanded opportunity, growing a skilled workforce right in our backyard.”

Initially launched at King High School in 2022, SCOPE has since expanded to Brandon High School, meeting or exceeding all key program benchmarks. The program’s reach and success have continued to grow, with thousands of students benefiting from its resources and individualized guidance. HEF’s president and CEO, Anna Corman, envisions ongoing expansion for SCOPE, with a goal of establishing six fully operational centers by 2026.

“SCOPE has proven to be a valuable resource for students navigating the complex journey toward college and career readiness,” said Corman. “Our students at King and Brandon high schools have shown tremendous growth and engagement through SCOPE, and we are excited to bring these resources to Spoto High School.”

“We are excited to see the launch of the SCOPE program at Spoto High School, which brings invaluable opportunities for our students to gain real-world skills and career insights,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “This program is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to invest in our students’ futures. My deepest thanks to our community partners — the Hillsborough Education Foundation, Mosaic and TECO — for their dedication and support in making this program a reality.”