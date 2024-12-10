Valor Service Dogs (VSD) is a local nonprofit that helps wounded post-9/11 veterans and first responders regain independence through the training and placing of mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs.

Once matched with the right applicants, these trained canines help their forever heroes return to civilian life and maintain successful partnerships. VSD also trains facility dogs, which “can help staff/clients/patients increase motivation, promote social interaction, increase feelings of security, and improve overall morale of the office,” according to its website.

The organization was started in 2015 by longtime animal trainer Carol Lansford, VSD’s founder and director of training. It hit close to home when her husband, Justin, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, lost his leg during a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb struck his truck. Justin recovered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Lansford was the contracted service dog training instructor. Justin was later paired up with Gabe, a golden retriever service dog.

“I’m married to someone that’s in the population that I would like to serve,” said Lansford. “So, you have a different level of passion and perspective on how you hope to be able to serve.”

“It’s one of my favorite days when an applicant meets their dog for the first time,” she said.

But, she added, what makes Valor Service Dogs’ mission possible is its volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the most important part of our organization,” Lansford said.

Valor Service Dogs is in need of more volunteers, particularly puppy coaches, puppy sitters, puppy nurses and general volunteers.

Puppy coaches lovingly raise and train puppies into service dogs from the age of 12 weeks to 2 years old. Puppy sitters step in for these coaches whenever they need to be away. Puppy nurses are trained to assist VSD’s staff in providing around-the-clock care to its future service dogs in training. General volunteers, meanwhile, help by cleaning, doing yard work and more.

VSD raises approximately five to seven dogs per year and usually has around 10-12 dogs in training at any one time, Lansford stated, adding that there are currently around 30 or more VSD-trained service dogs paired with veterans and first responders.

Monetary donations to purchase needed supplies, including items on its Chewy Wish List, Amazon Wish Lists or Walmart Registry, are always welcome. Sponsoring VSD and taking part in its capital campaign are additional ways to get involved. Links and additional information can be found on its website.

Valor Service Dogs is located at 15006 McGrady Rd. in Wimauma. To learn more about Valor Service Dogs, apply for a service dog or get involved, visit https://valorservicedogs.org/. To contact VSD, call 813-634-3232.