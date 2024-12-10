Hillsborough County, New Vision Communities, and Wendover Housing Partners cut the ribbon on November 14 celebrating the opening of Fulham Terrace, the new 116-unit affordable housing community for seniors located at 10461 Towncenter River Lane in Riverview.

The 55-plus independent-living senior community consists of 58 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units; 54 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units; and four three-bedroom, two-bathroom units. All units are allocated for rent at below-market levels to residents making 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. For more information on current rates and availability, please visit www.fulhamterrace.com or call 656-207-5650.

Amenities include a community center/clubhouse, computer lab, fitness center, hair salon, swimming pool and pool deck, theater, community garden and fenced dog walk area. Units at Fulham Terrace feature open floor plans with a kitchen island, 24/7 emergency call system and walk-in closets. Units also include an Energy Star dishwasher, range, microwave and full-size washer/dryer.

Two years ago, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners approved $6.2 million in funding to build the 116-complex in Riverview in an effort to alleviate affordable housing challenges for local seniors. $4.7 million of the cost came from Hillsborough’s local affordable housing fund, Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality (HOPE), with $1.5 million from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

Daily coffee socials, weekly yoga and bingo events and Friday movie days are just part of the fun the attentive staff brings to their residents. Monthly computer training and health screenings along with annual flu shots are all included. On top of that, the main gathering spaces of the facility include a built-in backup generator to provide residents with comfort in the event of loss of power, not that we have that problem here in Florida.

Kevin Kroll, vice president of institutional funding for Wendover Housing Partners, praised Hillsborough County leaders for their support and teamwork on this project that will “insure our seniors’ access to safe, comfortable and affordable housing, allowing them to live with dignity and peace of mind.”

“We designed Fulham Terrace with community, comfort and accessibility in mind because we believe that everyone deserves a place to call home where they feel supported and valued,” said Kroll.

Kroll brought up some great points about living at Fulham Terrace, saying Fulham “offers residents independent senior living but also allows the option of having family members or caregivers living with them,” and adding it is “an active community consisting of both working and retired residents.”

Kroll stressed the growing importance of being able to provide affordable housing options for both working class seniors as well as those living on fixed incomes.

“We are in the preleasing stage now with about half of the units filled. Potential residents can apply directly online as well as working through Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services or the local VA for assistance,” said Kroll.

Kevin mentioned Wendover has fostered close working relationships with both organizations over the years, as they have collaborated on a similar senior affordable apartment complex in the University of South Florida area of Tampa named Haley Park.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers and her staff were present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Brenda Brackins, Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services director. Speaking from personal experience growing up in affordable housing, Brackins emphasized the importance and need to build communities that provided “dignity, stability and security for all those that live there.” There is no doubt that residents of Fulham Terrace enjoy all of these benefits plus many more.