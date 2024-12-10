Fun and hands-on learning will take to the sky as Flight Club Drone Zone presented by Suncoast Credit Union opens as a new, permanent addition to MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry.

Guests will take control of real drones, completing challenges, racing each other and getting up close with the technology that’s transforming countless aspects of our world.

Regulations and training requirements are increasing for drone operators across the United States, but in MOSI’s dedicated indoor drone space, trying out a drone is both approved and encouraged. The new experience will be included with MOSI admission for guests of all ages, with guidance from a MOSI educator always close by.

“At MOSI, this is what we do. We take science and technology that may be new, confusing or overwhelming and we make it real for you. We get you hands-on with it. And we show you how it fits into your future — looking at how it may change our community and how you can be prepared for the new careers the technology is creating,” said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith.

In addition to controlling drones that are about the size of a paper plate, guests will see drones on display in a range of sizes, designed for a range of jobs. Videos showcase the careers that are emerging from this growing technology and show drones in action around the world. The number of drone-related job postings more than doubled between 2021 and 2023, according to drone training company DARTdrones.

As part of Suncoast Credit Union’s partnership with MOSI, Suncoast members can buy one MOSI ticket with their Suncoast debit or credit card and get a second ticket free.

MOSI’s team used one of their favorite concepts, the scientific method, to develop Flight Club Drone Zone presented by Suncoast Credit Union. Starting in 2023 with the hypothesis that drone flying would be a great guest experience, they tested a small drone flying area in their IDEAZone makerspace.

After analyzing their experiment, the MOSI team tested different types of netting and drones and rearranged a section of the museum to more than triple the area available for flying. The ultimate conclusion is Flight Club Drone Zone presented by Suncoast Credit Union — complete with mesh walls that won’t snag, durable drones and enough room for three guests to take to the skies at once, allowing for skills challenges and head-to-head races.

Drones (more formally called ‘unmanned aerial vehicles,’ or UAVs) have also been added to several MOSI programs and Summer Science Camps. The additional drone programs were designed with input from experts and licensed drone pilots.

The new Flight Club Drone Zone presented by Suncoast Credit Union is one of many recent and near-future improvements to MOSI’s campus.

Learn more about Flight Club Drone Zone presented by Suncoast Credit Union or get tickets now at https://mosi.org/. MOSI is located in North Tampa at 4801 E. Fowler Ave.