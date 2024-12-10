In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which have deeply impacted communities across the region, Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) mobilized swiftly to support students, teachers and schools in need. With widespread damage leaving many without the essential resources and supplies necessary for a successful school year, HEF has taken decisive action to meet urgent needs.

“When we witnessed the heartbreaking impact these storms had on our students, teachers and schools here in Hillsborough County, we knew we couldn’t stand by,” said Anna Corman, president and CEO of Hillsborough Education Foundation. “The devastation demanded immediate action — not just to restore what was lost but to offer hope, stability, and a sense of community during an incredibly challenging time.”

HEF quickly established a Hurricane Relief Fund, collaborating with dedicated donors and community partners to raise over $1.2 million to date.”

HEF has already distributed nearly 500 backpack kits filled with core school supplies essential for students to engage in learning, with another 500 kits set to be distributed in the coming weeks. Requests for these kits are submitted by school administrators or social workers, with kits compiled by HEF staff and volunteers.

The hurricanes have had a devastating impact on many educators and support staff, with hundreds of employees already confirmed as displaced due to flooding. To support these employees, HEF established a hurricane relief fund specifically to aid those who have lost their homes, experienced significant damage or flooding or lost primary vehicles. Financial support will assist with temporary housing, repairs, deductibles and the replacement of personal items. HEF has received over 700 applications for financial assistance to date and is working as quickly as possible to review and process requests.

Approximately 20 schools experienced flooding, while others suffered storm-related damage. Many teachers lost classroom supplies, furniture and teaching materials. To address these losses, HEF has replaced nearly $30,000 worth of elementary classroom rugs across 10 schools and provided $50,000 in essential school supplies, including whiteboard markers, copy paper and bulletin boards. Additional supplies continue to be distributed through HEF’s Teaching Tools Resource Center, a free store for teachers to get school supplies and classroom materials.

HEF’s relief efforts have been made possible through the generous support of key donors, including the Lightning Foundation, the Jarcarlene Foundation, the Helios Education Foundation, the Florida Disaster Fund/Volunteer Florida, Suncoast Credit Union, the Spurlino Foundation, Generate, RaceTrac, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations and numerous individual donors.

Visit https://educationfoundation.com/.