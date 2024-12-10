Discover the charm of the Sawgrass Gift Shop at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, where a special gift or flower arrangement can brighten any patient’s day. From heartfelt greeting cards and inspirational keepsakes to lovely floral bouquets and stylish clothing, this volunteer-operated shop is much more than just a place to find a smile and a kind word.

In addition to the typical selection of balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and cards, the gift shop offers a wide selection of items. Visitors will find seasonal items, clothing and fashion accessories, baby items, handbags, fragrances and more. The knowledgeable and friendly volunteer staff is dedicated to helping shoppers find the perfect item, whether it be a get-well gift for a sick friend or loved one, a special surprise for a new mom or a token of appreciation for a caregiver.

Charnell Clemens has been a volunteer at the gift shop since 2017. “This is the most beautiful, fun place to work,” she commented, noting that Kim Wallace, volunteer resource and gift shop manager, and her assistant, Rene Bergsma, really try to have everything the employees recommend as well as practical items for everyday use.

“There is something for everyone,” Clemens added.

All proceeds benefit St. Joseph’s Hospitals by funding pledges to defer the cost of hospital needs. “Our auxiliary has a five-year pledge of $1.5 million,” said Wallace. This includes St Joseph’s Hospital-South, St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Main and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

“We also contribute to each hospital’s needs by providing various equipment,” she explained. “This year, the group purchased a stretcher that weighs patients that cannot stand up for St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s emergency department.”

The gift shop also organizes various fundraising events to raise additional funds. Upcoming events include a showcase by the Soul Shine Jewelry Studio on Tuesday, December 17, and tasty treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes available on Thursday and Friday, December 18 and 19.

The Sawgrass Gift Shop is located on the first-floor lobby of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. Its hours are 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday and on Friday, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 12 Noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To place an order, call 813-302-8556.