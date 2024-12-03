What started as a small, three-evening event has grown over the past four decades into a spectacular and wonderous experience throughout the holiday season. Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is a family-friendly way to celebrate all the season has to offer.

The Henry B. Plant Museum’s Victorian Christmas Stroll returns for its 43rd year.

“Guests get to explore the 1891 Tampa Bay Hotel bursting with holiday spirit,” said Jenna Fields, membership, museum relations, and operations manager for the Henry B. Plant Museum. “Christmas trees, holiday fashions, antique toys and fanciful ornaments create an atmosphere of opulence and merriment.”

The Victorian Christmas Stroll is running through Tuesday, December 31. During December, the museum will be open Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets are available now; for more information on special ticket offers, you can visit the museum’s website at www.plantmuseum.com.

“There will also be holiday music and extended hours on weekends for an old-fashioned celebration,” Fields said. “Our guests will also have a chance to shop for unique holiday gifts in the museum store. After their stroll through the museum, they can enjoy our complimentary cider and cookies on the veranda.”

The Henry B. Plant Museum interprets the Tampa Bay Hotel and the experiences of the diverse individuals who contributed to its success. The museum ignites thought and transports visitors to another era through exhibits and innovative programs so that they may be educated and inspired by the lifestyles, times and experiences of Florida’s early tourist industry. Proceeds from the Victorian Christmas Stroll will fund museum restoration and preservation projects, as well as educational programming.

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Henry B. Plant Museum welcomes more than 30,000 visitors from around the world each year. Original artifacts and furnishings, as well as a dynamic self-guided audio tour, immerse visitors in the luxury of the 1891 Tampa Bay Hotel and its rich history.

If you would like to learn more about the Henry B. Plant Victorian Christmas Stroll, visit www.plantmuseum.com or call the museum at 813-254-1891. The Henry B. Plant Museum is located at 401 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.