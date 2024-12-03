The 15th annual Gasparilla Bowl will kick off on Friday, December 20, partnering with Union Home Mortgage for an “unforgettable Bowl Week celebration.”

“Union Home Mortgage shares the Gasparilla Bowl’s commitment to mutual respect, excellence and community engagement, working together to support collegiate athletics and strengthen connections in the Tampa Bay community,” said Scott Glaser, Gasparilla Bowl executive director.

Before kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium, the Fan Invasion will host free pregame activities for the community. Local bands, a DJ and the Soul Circus Cowboys will perform.

“We will once again host the participating bands, spirit squads and fans at the Tampa Convention Center adjacent to The Sail, where they will hear from each head coach, select players and hear the sounds of each team that will surely get fans excited for kickoff,” Glaser said.

The teams that will play in the bowl game won’t be selected until Sunday, December 8, but the Gasparilla has primary, yet flexible, agreements with the ACC, AAC and SEC.

While the game is just one afternoon, the Gasparilla Bowl aims to host partners and community leaders at events throughout the year. These events include a Kickoff Cruise, Inshore Fishing Tournament, Bowl Season Kickoff and the Gasparilla Parade VIP Tent.

Since forming its partnership with the Gasparilla Bowl in 2008, Union Home Mortgage has also played a “crucial role in enhancing the event’s outreach and impact.”

In addition to exciting game-day plans and events throughout the year, the bowl has partnered with Reddit CFB to boost fan engagement during the game. Fans can share their thoughts in real-time, and standout comments will be featured during the fourth quarter.

The red zone will also be named the ‘/r/CFB Red Zone.’ The title will reflect “the unique community flair and passion that has defined Reddit’s college football fans for over 15 years,” Glaser said.

Preparation for the Gasparilla Bowl is a yearlong process with events and activities hosted throughout the year to engage the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Gasparilla Bowl and about the events preceding kickoff or to purchase tickets for the game, visit www.gasparillabowl.com.