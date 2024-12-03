One of the easiest ways to transform a home or business space into an environment people enjoy being in is by displaying art and memorabilia in a way that captures peoples’ attention. With the Christmas and year-end holiday gift season underway, opportunities to share an appreciation of visual beauty that can enhance a personal environment are plentiful. With the right frame, family portraits and works of art can become valuable keepsakes or treasures to pass down to future generations of family members or business associates.

For frame maker Benjamin NeSmith of FastFrame Riverview, enhancing significant items for others is the goal he pursues in working with customers and the personal items they bring to him.

“It does really feel like an honor to take care of peoples’ artwork,” said NeSmith.

That process begins with a consultation to shape an overall vision of how to creatively, and narratively, frame a variety of imagery, going beyond paintings and photographs, ranging from textiles like babywear mementos to big-screen monitors.

Shadow boxes artfully containing objects that collectively tell a story are also popular, particularly among veterans and first responders.

“I especially like working on these,” said NeSmith.

According to NeSmith, restoring or repairing paintings and other artworks cannot be done at FastFrame Riverview, but if a frame or shadow box needs fixing, he’s happy to take a look and consider applying his skills and the framing tools in the store’s well-equipped workshop toward refurbishment.

NeSmith operates the FastFrame Riverview location with his wife, Erin, who also teaches English at Bloomingdale High School. They also operate the Grow Into You Foundation, which supports young people, especially those who have been part of the foster care system. They met at their alma mater, Brandon High School.

FastFrame assures satisfaction with a 30-day guarantee on aesthetic fulfillment and a lifetime guarantee on the durability of a frame. As a company, FastFrame was founded in 1986 and has grown from its Thousand Oaks, California, origin to retail locations throughout the United States, as well as in Brazil and the Bahamas.

FastFrame Riverview is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave., just northeast of Publix in the Winthrop Town Centre shopping district. You can learn more by visiting https://fastframe.com/riverview or calling 813-436-0044.