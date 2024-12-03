Tampa Complete Ketamine Solutions is an evidence-based center of excellence, rooted in the recent scientific findings that low-dose ketamine infusions are effective in treating treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

“Through our work with TRD patients, we will use data we obtain to measure results, to further research and to improve patient outcomes,” said owner Jennifer Greene. “Tampa Complete Ketamine was started in 2021 being one of the first ketamine clinics in Tampa. Complete Ketamine originally started in Nashville, being the first Ketamine Clinic in Nashville, which was started by Clint Fletcher. Today, there are eight Complete Ketamine clinics across the U.S.”

After learning about the success her business partner, Fletcher, had in helping people with mental health issues in Nashville, Greene became intrigued to learn more.

“I lost my husband of 19 years to suicide from later-in-life, sudden-onset mental illness,” Greene said. “We started Complete Ketamine Tampa after my loss. I was not able to save my family but help same families every day at Complete Ketamine Tampa.”

Ketamine was once mostly used as an anesthetic, but it’s now known to help in IV infusion therapy to be very effective in treating PTSD, anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

“We have had several patients in one week that send us gifts, telling us, ‘Thank you so much, you saved my life, had you not gotten me in last week I would not be here today,’” Greene said. “That speaks for itself.”

If you ask Greene what makes Tampa Complete Ketamine special, she will tell you it’s all about the care its clients get.

“I feel that we are different because we care,” Greene said. “We are a team of all females at the Tampa clinic, making our patients feel comfortable with us. We have received patients from other clinics that for whatever reason did not get the results they were looking for to find great results with us.”

Greene and her team at Tampa Complete Ketamine Solutions hope that their treatments will soon be covered by insurance plans.

“Insurances currently do not cover ketamine treatments because of the off-label use for mental health,” Greene said. “I would love to see it covered by insurance so we can help more people as the awareness is spread.”

If you would like to learn more about Tampa Complete Ketamine Solutions or if you would like to set up an appointment for treatment, visit its website at https://completeketaminetampa.com/ or call 813-632-3223. Its office is located at 13801 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa.