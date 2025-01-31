The 2025 Bay Area Renaissance Festival is set to kick off mid-February, promising an unforgettable journey back to the 16th century for visitors of all ages. During weekends from Saturday, February 15, through Sunday, March 30, rain or shine, the festival will transform the lush grounds of the Red Fest grounds in Dade City into a vibrant, medieval village, complete with knights, jousts and artisan markets.

This year’s events promise to be some of the most exciting yet, with a fresh lineup of performers, attractions, and themed weekends to engage guests in a variety of immersive experiences. Festivalgoers will be able to wander through the artisan marketplace, encountering costumed characters from all walks of life, from royal courtiers to rogue pirates and wandering minstrels. This year, the festival will feature an expanded entertainment roster.

Highlighting the action-packed schedule are the thrilling jousting tournaments, where armored knights will compete in full battle regalia for glory and honor. The competitions, set against the backdrop of cheering crowds, will take place throughout the weekends, providing excitement for spectators of all ages. Additionally, daily events include the Romance Package with front row seats at the joust, Brunch at the Joust including a gourmet lunch, mead tastings, a daily pub crawl, Cocktail Crawl, Queen’s Tea, Fairy Tale Tea Party, Marriage Renewal En Masse and Vow Renewal En Masse.

Festivalgoers can also expect a sprawling marketplace, where artisans will display handcrafted jewelry, clothing, pottery and other treasures, many of which are inspired by the Renaissance period. With live music, delicious food and the timeless fun of watching actors and performers immerse themselves in the lore of the era, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival offers a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay.

Tickets for the 2025 festival are on sale now, with special discounts for families, groups and early purchasers. For more information on the full schedule and ticket options, visit https://bayarearenfest.com/.

The Renaissance Festival grounds are located at 12838 Auton Rd. in Dade City, and the festival is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking is free. Discount tickets start at $17.59 and event tickets range from $30-$67 per person.