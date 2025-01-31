Scan the roadways and we can bet you will be able to count just a handful at best, station wagons, i.e. There’s the Audi A6 allroad, Benz E-Class Wagon, Subaru Outback and a few more. And, of course, the carmaker that made station wagons trendy in the good ole days, Volvo, before SUVs took over. To carry on in the same vein, the Swedish-made but Chinese-owned automaker still produces the V60 and the larger V90.

We recently test-drove the smaller V60 Cross Country AWD Prestige trim, which also comes as a plug-in hybrid. It is fitted with a 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged and direct-injection engine that produces 247 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 258 pounds-feet of torque at 1,800 rpm. Mated to a seamless and efficient eight-speed auto transmission, its start-stop feature (the engine stops when the vehicle halts) aids in significant fuel savings. A double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, along with electric rack-and-pinion steering, boost the V60’s ride and handling balance. Ground clearance is high enough at 8.1 inches in the 2,000-pound tow capacity vehicle. And 0 to 60 is possible in 6.4 seconds, good enough for a ride over 4,100 pounds. Looking for a little bit of thrill in your drive? Switch on to dynamic from eco, individual, comfort and off-road modes.

LED headlights with Thor’s Hammer-design daytime running lamps flank the studded-chromed mesh grille and the recognizable Volvo iron mark. Step into the roomy and lavish cabin and the driver and occupants will be greeted by a 12.3-inch driver digital cluster and tailored sport tilt/telescopic steering column while ensconced on perforated Nappa leather seats. The surface and detail of the short, crystal gear shifter has been meticulously treated. Volvo Sensus infotainment, with a distinct vertical 9-inch display touch screen, is essentially made up of four tiles: navigation, media, phone and user-defined. Activate one and watch it expand while keeping the other tiles visible for future use. The fairly new, built-in Google Assistant, Maps and Play store features are attractive additions. The 10-way power heated/cooled seats, 60/40 bench seat, wood on instrument panel/console, four-zone auto AC, panoramic sunroof and head-up display come standard in the Ultimate edition.

Continuing the solid Volvo safety tradition, the V60 is equipped with dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, lane-departure/keep aid, blind-spot information, cross-traffic alert, rear-park assist and sensors, adaptive cruise control, four-wheel antilock brakes, three-point seatbelts for all, side impact protection, dynamic stability and traction control, a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist and descent control, forward collision warning, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

Agreed, the V60 is just a wagon, but this is no ordinary ride. It is packed with plentiful power, opulent cabin and people-hauling practicality. Add in the renowned safety capabilities that Volvo is known for, and you have a best buy in your hands.