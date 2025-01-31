By Van Ayres, Superintendent of Schools

At Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), we’re all about preparing students for life, no matter what path they choose after graduation. That’s where our career and technical education (CTE) programs come in — they’re truly a game changer.

What used to be called vocational education has evolved into modern CTE programs, designed to set students up for well-paying jobs right after high school.

Here in Hillsborough County, we offer over 400 unique middle and high school courses across a wide range of fields — from agriculture to culinary arts, computer programming to health sciences. CTE programs are taught throughout our 28 high schools, four career centers and include 47 middle school programs.

Starting as early as middle school, students can explore their interests while earning industry-recognized certifications, such as EKG technician, nursing assistant, agricultural technician, veterinary assistant, welder and more.

CTE courses are designed to be challenging and include academic, technical education and career training. Whether students are learning how to repair cars, build homes, design software or manage finances, CTE programs give them the skills and confidence to step into their futures.

And it’s not just students who benefit. We work closely with local businesses to ensure our programs match the needs of the job market. These partnerships lead to internships, apprenticeships and mentorships, offering students real-world experience and connections to potential employers. Many graduates transition straight from CTE into rewarding careers, helping to fill critical workforce gaps in industries like health care and skilled trades.

Finally, CTE programs also play a big role in helping students graduate. By offering hands-on learning and pathways tailored to their interests, students stay engaged and motivated to succeed.

To learn more about our CTE programs, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.