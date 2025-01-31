On January 6, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and Success 4 Kids & Families (S4KF) completed the merger of their operations. Programs run by S4KF are now being run by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay as a core service area.

Success 4 Kids & Families programs help children and families throughout Tampa Bay. The S4KF team provides family-focused behavioral health and psycho-educational services to assist both individuals and their families. Its services include case management and community-based therapy services for school-age children and teens and specialized services for adolescents and young adults. Through innovative services, S4KF empowers individuals and families to build strong, healthy communities.

Success 4 Kids & Families was founded in 2005. One of its founders and its first executive director was Clara Reynolds, who later joined the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay as president and CEO, a position she has held since 2015.

At the beginning of 2024, the leadership team at S4KF started to explore the possibility of merging their services into another nonprofit organization to ensure the long-term growth of its programs. After numerous conversations and a thorough due diligence process, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s board of directors unanimously voted to merge with S4KF.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for over 50 years. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. The organization currently operates a telephone contact center that answers six crisis and community information lines, provides trauma counseling at three locations and through teletherapy, serves as Hillsborough County’s certified rape crisis center and operates TransCare Medical Transportation.

“We are excited to welcome the Success 4 Kids & Families team to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. This strategic move provides a tremendous benefit to our community. People who were previously receiving help from S4KF can expect the same services and quality they have experienced,” stated Reynolds.

As of January 1, S4KF ceased operations as a separate nonprofit organization and S4KF staff became Crisis Center of Tampa Bay employees. S4KF’s programs team continues to provide the same services as part of the Crisis Center.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is located at 14905 Crisis Center Plaza in Tampa. To learn more about Success 4 Kids & Families programs and the center’s other programs, visit www.crisiscenter.com.